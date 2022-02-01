SHEFFIELD, Larry D.



Mr. Larry D. Sheffield of Palmetto passed away January 28, 2022. He is survived by his children, Denver Sheffield; Brandi Sheffield and James Parker Sheffield; girlfriend and partner, Linda Burnett and life-long best friend, Warren Pennington.



Funeral services will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 at 1:30 at Rico United Methodist Church, 6475 Rico Rd, Palmetto, GA 30268. Burial will follow at Rico Community Cemetery, 6402 Campbellton Redwine Rd, Palmetto, GA 30268.



Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time at the church.



