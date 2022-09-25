Sheetz, Francis

SHEETZ, Jr., Francis Bond



Francis (Frank) Bond Sheetz, Jr.., devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, architect, and innovative businessman passed away at home in Atlanta, Georgia Friday, September 16, 2022 at the age of 102.



Son of Francis Bond Sheetz, Sr. and Lily Dell Adams Sheetz, Frank was born February 4, 1920 in Fayetteville, NC. In 1926, his family moved to Jacksonville Beach, FL, where he was raised. He graduated from Landon High School in 1938. In September 1939, Frank headed to Atlanta, GA to attend Georgia Institute of Technology where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He was to have graduated in 1943, but Georgia Tech stopped all classes in December 1942 due to World War II. After having been in the Army ROTC for three and a half years in college, he was inducted into the Army at Camp Stuart, FL, sent to Officer Candidate School at Camp Davis, NC, and graduated as a Second Lieutenant in July 1943.



Before Frank was shipped overseas, he met his future wife, Mandred (Mandy), while stationed at Camp Hulen near Palacious, Texas. Thirty days later, they were married in the Army Chapel on September 5, 1943. He was originally assigned to an anti-aircraft battalion in Oahu, Hawaii, then moved to a quartermaster car company, and was then shipped out for the invasion of Okinawa. The company was assigned to 10th Army Headquarters until the armistice with Japan was signed. At that point, his outfit was shipped to occupy Korea for about one year. Frank was then discharged from the Army and remained in the Army Reserves for over 20 years retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He returned to his wife and Atlanta to finish his college schooling where he earned a BA and BS degree in Architecture from Georgia Tech while working for James C. Wise, Architect.



Frank opened an architectural practice in 1955 with partner Tommy Tomberlin. Tomberlin-Sheetz Architects, Inc. started their practice by drawing plans of service stations for Gulf Oil and Texaco Oil companies. They eventually pursued and developed many clients for small banks, or branch banks for larger banks, and culminated that effort with Frank's design of the First Federal Building, the seventeen-story building at Marietta and Forsyth Streets in downtown Atlanta for the First Federal Savings and Loan Association. This landmark building is now occupied by The Department of Housing and Urban Development. Frank continued his career as an Architect and Developer becoming an industry leader in Affordable Housing and in Student Housing throughout the Southeast. He retired in 1985.



Frank pursued a lifelong enthusiasm for teaching himself how to play the piano by studying music theory, for sketching pencil portraits of all 32 members of his immediate family, and for traveling with his wife Mandy.



Frank is survived by his wife of 79 years, Mandy; three daughters, Deirdre A. Sheetz, Danna Sheetz Aiken (Richard), and Dale Sheetz Aiken; eight grandchildren, Lillian A. Jenkins (Danny), Marshall F. Aiken (Viktoria), Michael A. Wilson (Lesley), Jason W. Aiken (Rachelle), Jonathan C. Aiken, Andrew C. Aiken (Ashley), Traver A. Aiken (Amanda), and Mandy A. Crawford (Chris); and 15 great-grandchildren.



The family held a private graveside service Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. Contributions in Frank's memory may be made to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 St. Annes Lane, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.



