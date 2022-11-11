Sheets, Gladys

SHEETS (MALLARD), Gladys Roberta



Gladys Mallard Sheets, age 95, passed away peacefully at The Oaks at Ashton Hills Assisted Living Center in Covington, GA, on November 6, 2022. Gladys was the consummate "preacher's wife," accompanying her husband, Herchel Sheets through his studies at Candler School of Theology in Atlanta and his fifty years of active service as a minister in the Methodist and United Methodist Church. For much of this time, this involved moving to new churches, and thus, new towns and new parsonages in Georgia every four years, as was the Methodist practice. A memorial service for Gladys Sheets will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 3:00 PM, at First United Methodist Church of Covington (1113 W. Conyers Street, Covington, GA 30014). The service will be preceded by a visitation at the church, beginning at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gladys Mallard Sheets Endowment for Methodist Studies (benefitting Candler School of Theology), which Herchel established in his wife's honor. The donations may be made at engage.emory.edu/Sheets or by contacting Emory University's Advancement Office. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.comTom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



