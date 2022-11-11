ajc logo
X

Sheets, Gladys

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHEETS (MALLARD), Gladys Roberta

Gladys Mallard Sheets, age 95, passed away peacefully at The Oaks at Ashton Hills Assisted Living Center in Covington, GA, on November 6, 2022. Gladys was the consummate "preacher's wife," accompanying her husband, Herchel Sheets through his studies at Candler School of Theology in Atlanta and his fifty years of active service as a minister in the Methodist and United Methodist Church. For much of this time, this involved moving to new churches, and thus, new towns and new parsonages in Georgia every four years, as was the Methodist practice. A memorial service for Gladys Sheets will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 3:00 PM, at First United Methodist Church of Covington (1113 W. Conyers Street, Covington, GA 30014). The service will be preceded by a visitation at the church, beginning at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gladys Mallard Sheets Endowment for Methodist Studies (benefitting Candler School of Theology), which Herchel established in his wife's honor. The donations may be made at engage.emory.edu/Sheets or by contacting Emory University's Advancement Office. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.comTom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville

3705 Highway 78 West

Snellville, GA

30039

https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What happens if the Braves don’t re-sign Dansby Swanson or land a star shortstop?
6h ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours
14h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dead after shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Williams, Robert
King, Isis
1h ago
Lee, Damon
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top