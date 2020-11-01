Sheehan, Thomas

SHEEHAN, Jr., Thomas James



Thomas James Sheehan, Jr., came into this world on August 7, 1959, the first of the four children of (the late) Thomas J. Sheehan, Sr. and (the late) Jean Conroy Sheehan Feldman. Tom returned to the One who created him on September 28, 2020, making his transition at Harbor Grace Hospice in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom's death followed a long and complicated illness.



Most of Tom's career was spent as a recruiter (or headhunter as some would say) in Atlanta. He excelled at that job winning numerous awards for his successes in matching people with their careers. Later in life Tom spent several years as property manager for the condominium complex where he lived. His keen intellect and creativity made him successful at both endeavors.



Tom also volunteered his time and talents to his community. He served on the Board of Directors of the John Howell Park project, whose mission was the creation of a City of Atlanta park to honor the memory and legacy of John Howell who had been an early activist for civil and human rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) persons. He also served as the Treasurer of the Board of Directors of Jerusalem House, Inc., a housing program, and physical buildings founded to meet the needs of those living with HIV/AIDS who would have otherwise been homeless.



Tom served on two committees whose missions were to disperse grant funds to non-profit AIDS service providers. One was the Grant Review Committee of the Atlanta AIDS Partnership Fund, a joint project of the Metropolitan Atlanta Community Foundation and United Way of Atlanta. The other was the Outside Review Committee of Ryan White HIV Health Services Planning Council of Metropolitan Atlanta. Tom helped make decisions about how many millions of dollars would be allocated to those non-profit agencies.



Tom left behind a small army of family and friends who mourn his death. He is survived by his sister Eileen Cox (Gary), sister Maureen DeHart (Harry) and brother Timothy Sheehan (Kim) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Tom is also survived by former partners and dear friends, Doug Hunter, and Bruce Garner. And he is survived by his beloved dog, Chloe.



Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral and burial services are planned for Spring. Contributions may be made in Tom's memory to Jerusalem House, Inc. (www.jerusalemhouse.org ) or to Positive Impact Health Centers (www.positiveimpacthealthcenters.org ) or to Lost and Found Youth, Inc. (www.lnfy.org).



