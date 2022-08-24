SHEATS, Savannah Nicole



Savannah Nicole Sheats was born at Atlanta's Northside Hospital on Friday, November 24, 1995, the day after her mother went into labor at the Thanksgiving dinner table. She was the second daughter born to Lynne Conover and David M. Sheats and the younger sister to Alex. Savannah was born a free spirit in every sense of the word. A lover of nature, the outdoors, and especially the ocean, she was very artistic and quite a natural swimmer. Savannah was altruistic, kind-hearted and a lover of animals.



She was fortunate enough to attend Middle School at the Hereford Cathedral School for two years, which was located outside of London. During that time, Savannah was able to travel extensively throughout Europe. She attended Campbell High School, where she was an International Baccalaureate student and was involved in many activities. Savannah was captain of her high school swim team, recruiting many classmates to join and taking their team to state her senior year. Savannah graduated from the University of Georgia, majoring in communications and where she was a proud member of the Tri-Delta Sorority. Savannah loved her sorority sisters almost as much as she loved her family.



After graduation, she worked for multiple commercial real estate firms, including Paces Properties, Fuqua Development, and most recently, LBX. She interspersed her full-time employment with babysitting and dog-walking jobs, always becoming a fan of every family with whom she worked. Savannah was recruited by Pink Barre to be a yoga instructor and was an enthusiastic fan of Orange Theory classes. Savannah was an adventure-seeker and seasoned traveler. She frequented New York, was a real "foodie", and a self-admitted Francophile. She had mastered the French language beautifully. Music was her church and she loved to sing, dance, laugh and celebrate everything! She was environmentally conscious, and a stickler for recycling, and you were not allowed to use a plastic straw in her presence.



Savannah is survived by her love, Mike Janak, of Washington, D.C.; her parents, David and his wife, Heather Hipkins Sheats of Atlanta, GA; and her mother, Lynne Conover Sheats of Birmingham, AL. She is also survived by her sister, Alex Sheats, of Atlanta, who was her best friend, soulmate, and partner-in-crime, who will miss her terribly. Her surviving grandparents are Mrs. Fred B. Sheats, Jr. of Atlanta, Mrs. Bernadette Conover of Birmingham, AL, and Mr. Richard Hipkins of Asheboro, NC. Her aunts and uncles include Linda and Charlie Bradford, Ginger and Lucien Kimball, Lauren and Fred Sheats, Georgia and Bill Sheats, and Robert Sheats, all of Atlanta, as well as Larry and Susan Metheny Conover and Chris Conover of Ashland, OR, Patricia and Greg Meeker of Madison, WI, Anne and Keye Everhardt of Birmingham, AL, Brenda and Scott Hipkins, of Tallmadge, OH, and Stephanie and Jason Hipkins, of Cary, NC.



Savannah had a multitude of cousins who loved and adored her. They include, Jeff and Travis Williams, Jordan Ligtvoet-Williams, Bo and Andrew Kimball, and Matthew Sheats, also Allison Allen, Mary Catherine Sheats, Elizabeth Sheats, and Molly Sheats, all of whom she considered her "bonus sisters", Joe, Bern and Jack Meeker, Alex Conover, Madeleine and Hudson Everhardt, and Andrew, Evan, Emily, Kyleigh and Konnor Hipkins. Also surviving are her cousin's spouses whom she loved as well, Jennifer and Stacey Williams, Julia and Amanda Kimball and Beau Allen.



Savannah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. Fred B. Sheats, Jr., Mr. Ralph Conover, and Mrs. Brenda Hipkins. We want to give a special thanks to Alex Cagwin, also Savannah's best friend, Morgan Matthews Leath, and her mother, Connie Matthews, for their unwavering love for Savannah. Also, Savannah's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Atlanta Community and all of Savannah's many friends for the outpouring of love and support during this most difficult time.



A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 25 from 2 PM to 4 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, located at 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA, 30328. There is limited parking and Uber is encouraged. Please contact a family member for details regarding a future private Celebration of Life service for Savannah.



In honor of Savannah's life, and in lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to:



Ocean Conservancy - https://oceanconservancy.org/ways-to-give/



Skyland Trail - https://www.skylandtrail.org/support-us/make-a-gift/



