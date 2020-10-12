X

Sheats, Josie

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

In Loving Memory of Mrs. Josie Mae Sheats This day 98 years ago the world was blessed with your presence. The fruit of your life is remembered today with honor, respect, and love. You are truly cherished for the mark you've left on this Earth and will not be forgotten. Happy Birthday!

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.