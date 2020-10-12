In Loving Memory of Mrs. Josie Mae Sheats This day 98 years ago the world was blessed with your presence. The fruit of your life is remembered today with honor, respect, and love. You are truly cherished for the mark you've left on this Earth and will not be forgotten. Happy Birthday!
Sheats, Josie
