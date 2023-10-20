SHEATS, Betty
Age 68, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 3, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 3 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
SHEATS, Betty
Age 68, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 3, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 3 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral