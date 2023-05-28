SHEAROUSE, Nesbit Bartow "Neb"



Lieutenant Colonel Nesbit B. Shearouse, USAF, Retired



December 6, 1932 – May 23, 2023



Lt. Col. Nesbit Bartow "Neb" Shearouse, USAF, Retired, died peacefully on May 23, 2023. He was born on December 6, 1932, and grew up in Pooler, Georgia. He was the fifth child born to Donald and Maureen Shearouse. Neb attended Georgia Military College and Georgia State University, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Math.



Neb married Ann McComiskey on November 23, 1961, and lived in Chamblee, Georgia. He was a loving and faithful husband, and doted on his children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. Neb attended Chamblee First United Methodist Church, where he served faithfully many roles.



Neb joined the United States Air Force and became a navigator. He was stationed all around the globe serving in the Korean Conflict, Cuban Missile Crisis, and Vietnam War. After serving in active duty, Neb continued his service in the United States Air Force Reserves Command. He retired in 1979, as a lieutenant colonel after serving over 20 years.



While serving in the reserves, Neb began his banking career with, then named Trust Company of Georgia, later to become Truist. He worked at many branches, moving his way from downtown Atlanta, to closer to home in Chamblee, Georgia. He retired in 1991, as a branch manager. After retiring, he became even more active volunteering at the Atlanta Zoo, where many children could hear his voice on the train, even after he stopped being the conductor. He also volunteered at Fernbank, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University. Neb was recognized by a Gift of Sally and Joe Gladden, as a recipient of the 2018 Woolford B. Baker Service Award at the Carlos Museum. He also worked for the Small Business Administration supporting disaster loans, which furthered his love of travel.



Neb was preceded in death by wife of over 60 years, Ann; his parents, Donald Shearouse and Maureen Shearouse; brothers, Joseph Shearouse, Jack Shearouse, Lester R. Shearouse; and sister, Jane Denmark. Survivors include his children, Nesbit Bartow (Evelyn) Shearouse, Jr.; Donald (Susan) Shearouse, Ross (Marco Kailani) Shearouse, Kimberly (James Ronald, II) Davis; grandchildren, Breezie Bergeron, Crista (Aaron) Quinn, Daniel (Nicole) Shearouse; great-grandchild, Kyler Quinn; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 12:00 PM, at Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA. The family will receive visitors prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. Following the service, the family will host a reception at Maggiano's Italian Restaurant, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Nesbit Shearouse, to Chamblee First United Methodist Church or the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University. He will be laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia on July 7, 2023, at 11:30 AM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com