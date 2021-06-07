SHEAROUSE, Ann McComiskey



May 27, 1936 – June 1, 2021



Ann McComiskey Shearouse was born on May 27, 1936 at New Bedford General Hospital New Bedford, Massachusetts. She was the first child of five born to Fred and Grace McComiskey of Bourne, Massachusetts. At the age of four, she developed a love of piano music, which she later learned to play.



She played for her church, high school, and several Broadway musicals on Cape Cod, MA. Later in life, she played for several rmusicals in and around the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. She attended New England School of Fine Arts and Oglethorpe University.



Ann married Nesbit Shearouse on November 23, 1961 and lived in Chamblee, Georgia for the rest of her life. She was a loving and faithful wife and doted on her children.



Her first employment was with New England Tel & Tel. After marriage, she moved to Chamblee, Georgia and transferred to Southern Bell Tel until the birth of her three boys (1962-1965). Ann continued her love of music by joining church choirs and teaching private piano lessons. Eight years after the birth of her third son, her only daughter was born. Ann continued with her singing in a variety of church choirs. Once all the children were in school, Ann returned to work and taught as a teacher's aide at All Saints Catholic Church and later at Chamblee Methodist Kindergarten. Finishing her teaching, she took the secretary job at Chamblee United Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Grace McComiskey, brother Peter McComiskey. Survivors include husband Nesbit Shearouse; children Nesbit Bartow (Evelyn) Shearouse, Jr., Donald (Susan) Shearouse, Ross (Marco Kailani) Shearouse, Kimberly (James Ronald, II) Davis; Grandchildren Breezie Bergeron, Crista (Aaron) Quinn, Daniel (Nicole) Shearouse; great-grandchild Kyler Quinn; her sisters, Kathleen (Robert) Cahoon, Jane Nicholson, Eileen Baker.



Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 8 at 11:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Ann Shearouse to All Saints Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest in the future at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia.

