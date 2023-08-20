Shealy, Emmitt

SHEALY, Jr., Dr. Emmitt Howard

Dr. Emmitt Howard Shealy, Jr., passed away August 4, 2023. Born January 25, 1949, he dedicated his life to teaching at Kennesaw State University, where he served as professor, Assistant Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Chair of the Department of History and Philosophy, and director of the department's study abroad program. An avid traveler, Howard visited Europe nearly every year.

Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Risë Spearman. Howard is survived by his nephew, Chris Spruell; his niece, Shala Hainer; and great-nephews, Jackson and Dylan Hainer.

A celebration of life will be held August 26, 2023, from 2-4 PM in Room 300 of the KSU Center. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any donations be made to the Dr. Howard Shealy Endowment for Honors College Study Abroad Scholarship (https://bit.ly/HowardShealy).

