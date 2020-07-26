SHEA, Morgan Jean-Marie Marietta, GA -- Morgan Jean-Marie Shea loved life unapologetically, and life reciprocated with the most open of arms. Sharing time with her was like watching the sun rise and set, each moment more spectacular than the first. Exuding in confidence, Morgan's gregarious nature allowed for her to effortlessly become friends with anyone and everyone. Her contagious smile radiated wherever she was, making it impossible for anyone present to not be touched by her presence. Headstrong, sometimes to a fault; gorgeous inside and out, so lovely and so bright; a breath of fresh air, an enlivening wind of delight. Life was an ongoing celebration for Morgan, but not one she was simply attending, rather one that she was hosting. A junior at Kennesaw State University, Morgan was a proud member of Alpha Xi Delta, majoring in public relations. She was determined and driven by the goal of making her "dent" in sports media. In her limited down time, Morgan escaped with friends and family to her favorite playgrounds to rejuvenate: Athens, GA, St. Simons Island, GA and Augusta, GA. "M" got the head-start to kick off the party in heaven for the following people: Her parents, Dan and Martine; brothers, Christopher and Griffin; grandparents, Bill Sr. and Marie de Monye; and extended family of Pat, Bill and Gina Shea, Jody and Denny Dedo, Bill Jr., Pam and Grant de Monye and many other cousins and family members. Her contribution to the world will never be forgotten, and forever celebrated!

