SHAW, Violet DeLou

Violet DeLou McKeehan Shaw, age 90, passed away on September 16, 2023.

She was born January 25, 1933, in Trion, GA, and graduated from Summerville High School in 1950. She then went to Washington to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a secretary. In 1952 she moved to Atlanta and met the love of her life, Lawrence Shaw. They married in 1954 and raised five children until his death in 1974.

Violet worked as a licensed Realtor and broker for more than 20 years. She loved reading, cheering on her grandchildren at sporting events and watching the Atlanta Braves. She was an active congregant of Briarcliff United Methodist Church and a member of United Methodist Women. She volunteered as a poll worker for local elections and belonged to the neighborhood Garden and Sewing clubs.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Shaw; parents, Fred McKeehan and Ora McKeehan (Shaver); and sister Mary Maxwell (McKeehan). She is survived by her children, Jeff Shaw (Betty), Mark Shaw (Linda), Cindy Johnson (the late Kenneth), Doug Shaw and Beth Brieske (John), 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, John McKeehan and Burmah Teague (McKeehan), and numerous nieces and nephews.

After a visitation at noon on Sept. 24, the memorial service will be 2 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Home in Tucker/Lilburn. The interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the American Heart Association.

