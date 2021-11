SHAW (HAUSMAN), Ruth



Ruth Shaw died November 13, 2021, after recently celebrating her 90th birthday. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ralph Shaw, her children Becky Cassell, Carl Polk (Linda), Richard Polk (Eileen), 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.



Her passion was traveling the world. To remember her, Ruth suggests everyone have a glass of wine with friends.