Shaw, Jamison

Jamison Thomas Shaw, our beloved "Papa", was born on a farm in rural Tennessee in 1936 during the height of the Depression. There, in a one-room schoolhouse, he received an 8th grade formal education. Jamison learned to cut hair in the U. S. Air Force, after which he pursued a career as a hairdresser. He passed peacefully on July 17, 2023 with family by his side. In 1960, at age 24, Jamison opened his first salon in Atlanta. A competition hairdresser, in 1962 he became the first American to win hairdressing's Grand World Supreme Championships in Holland in the marcel iron competition. Returning home as America's first World Champion, Jamison appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show and in Time magazine. He remained at the forefront of the international hairdressing scene ever since and is widely regarded as one of the top hairdressers of the 20th century. For fifty-years, in the 5,000 square-foot, fifty-chair salon in Atlanta that bears his name, Jamison personally trained generations of young stylists. He was a highly sought after industry performer and speaker who touched the lives of countless beauty professionals and was considered by many to be their mentor. Jamison had an uncanny ability to simplify problems and communicate practical, down-to-earth solutions to clients and hairdressers alike. Legendary for his 'Jamison Shaw-isms'—one-line sayings chock-full of wisdom and stories or jokes evoking uproarious laughter. When Jamison spoke, people listened. Jamison ran the business alongside his wife, Sara, a make-up artist and business manager, and later his daughter, Candy, who along with her son Jamison is leading the company into the next millennium. Above all, Jamison was a devoted family man. He had a huge heart and was a man of faith. He was generous, compassionate, and adored and respected in his community. He loved vacationing with family and friends and was passionate about spending quality time with his grandchildren. Jamison was an avid golfer and had the privilege of playing many of the world's most renowned golf courses. Jamison's memory will be forever cherished by his brother, Don (Sylvia) Shaw; sister, Peggy Murphy; his beloved companion of ten-years, Beth Crockett; daughter, Candy (Fred) Codner; sons: Dr. Dante (Hilary) Shaw, Randy (Gina) Shaw; twelve grandchildren: Thomas (Tiffany) Shaw, Christopher (Christine) Shaw, Andrew Shaw, Sarah (Matt) Sweeney, Haley (Anthony) King, Cassidy Shaw, Jamison (Adrienne) Codner, Dr. Jesse (Leah) Codner, Jenna Codner, Aynsley (Brett) Younker, Whitney Ashworth, Katie (Stephen) Wall; and ten great-grandchildren: Taylor Shaw, Charlee Shaw, Tinley Shaw, Anna Jeane Younker, Shiloh Younker, Johnny Younker, Barrett Sweeney, Everly Codner, Harper Sweeney and Jamison Shaw Codner. Jamison was preceded in death by Sara Frances Clark Shaw ('Nana'), the love of his life and wife of fifty-three years; sister, Janie Cabral; and parents James Malcolm Shaw and Lila Helen Bradburn Shaw. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road N.W., Atlanta, GA 30305, (404) 266-2373, with a reception at the church immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a donation to Beauty Changes Lives, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide cosmetology school scholarships to aspiring beauty professionals to help ensure the future of the beauty industry he so loved. To contribute please go to www.beautychangeslives.org/jamison-shaw-memorial. You may share your memories or condolences with the family at www.roswellfuneralhome.com



