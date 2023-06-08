X

Shaw, Eva

SHAW (Lee), Eva Samantha "Sam"

Eva Samantha Lee Shaw, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 87, on April 23, 2023. She was born September 29, 1935, in Griffin, Georgia and grew up in Atlanta. After high school, she served in the U. S. Air Force as a teletype mechanic. In 1959, Sammie married Charles Thomas Shaw. The couple spent 64 amazing years together. Sammie is survived by her husband, Charles (Chuck); daughters, Jamie Lee Dickerson, and Dena Renee Shaw Merrill; grandchild, Quentin Charles Fleming; and brother, William (Billy) C. Lee. Sammie was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Donna Rebecca Shaw; and her sister, Frances Lee Barber. The immediate family invites friends and family to join them in celebrating her life on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home located at 2202 Randolph Ct. NE, Atlanta, GA, 30345, between 2 and 5 PM. Sam will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was one of a kind.

