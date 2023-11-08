Shaw, Carl

SHAW, Jr., Carl Faison



Carl Faison Shaw, Jr., age 87, of Atlanta, went to his eternal home Saturday, November 4, 2023. Carl was proud to be a native Atlantan, born at Piedmont Hospital, where he also died. He was the son of the late Carl Faison and Marguerite Walker Shaw. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Walker Shaw; sister, Margaret Shaw Slater; and niece, Stephanie Slater Gilbert. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Gayle Adams Shaw; daughter, Karen Denise Shaw, Atlanta; son, Kevin Dale Shaw (Diana), Brookhaven; grandson, Graham P. Shaw (Natalie); granddaughters, Jennifer Ruth Shaw, Los Angeles, CA, Heather Shaw Dunnavan (Dane), Birmingham, AL; great-grandchild, Brooke Ellery Shaw; a special nephew, Cameron Shaw and his children, Walker and Carrington Shaw; and nieces, Kelley Shaw and Margie Slater Newton.



Carl graduated with Gayle, his high school sweetheart, in 1954 from Grady High School where he was a proud member of the State Championship football team. He went on to play football briefly at his Father's alma mater, Georgia Tech where he also was very involved in the Baptist Student Union and member of the Naval ROTC. Carl graduated in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech, was commissioned in the U.S. Marine Corps and married Gayle on the same day in 1958.



After serving in the USMC, Carl and Gayle moved back to Atlanta for Carl to begin work for Georgia Power Company. Professionally, Carl led Georgia Power's design of electric rates as Director of Rates and Product Pricing that brought new industrial customers to Georgia through innovative electric rates. After a successful career at Georgia Power, Carl launched his own company, Utilities Analyses, Inc. (UAI) to help large energy customers negotiate lower rates. UAI became a thriving and innovative energy consulting practice serving many large clients nationally.



Carl's life is marked by serving the communities where he lived as a follower of Jesus. This included teaching Sunday School, serving as a Deacon, or other roles at the various Baptist churches such as First Baptist of Atlanta, Briarcliff Baptist, Lavonia First Baptist, and Indian Creek Baptist. During retirement he enjoyed serving inmates as Chaplain at the Franklin County Jail. Carl was on the original Board of Trustees for King'sBridge Retirement Community which also became his last earthly address.



He will be remembered for his quick wit and humor, always able to conjure up a story or joke on any subject. Carl provided his children and grandchildren with godly wisdom applicable in many life situations; he was a teacher and coach at heart. He was engaging in conversations, always patiently listening. He was consistently present at all of his children and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. He loved reading and playing games, especially those that challenged his intellect. In his later years, he was known to play over 20 games of chess a day online with opponents across the globe. Not only was he brilliant, but he was humble.



His wife, Gayle, was the love of his life. He often charged his children and grandchildren to choose a spouse, as he did, that he "would want to live with on a deserted island". Carl was a devoted, faithful and sacrificial husband that modeled Christ' servant leadership. In their retirement, Carl and Gayle enjoyed their family farm in Carnesville, traveling, and treasured time with family and friends.



The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the community and staff of King'sBridge Retirement Community for their loving support and especially to the caregivers at Personal Care, Inc. for their dedicated and compassionate care for Carl.



He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and neighbors for his great love and kindness modeling the Marine Corps motto, Semper Fi, always faithful. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 9 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM on Friday, November 10th. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM in the chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA. A service and interment will be held at Indian Creek Baptist Church & Cemetery, Carnesville, GA at 2:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to King's Bridge Retirement or Indian Creek Baptist Church, 11091 Old Federal Road, Carnesville, GA 30521.





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