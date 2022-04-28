ajc logo
X

Shaw, Artie

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHAW, Artie

Mr. Artie G. Shaw of Fairburn, GA, entered into rest April 17, 2022. Celebration of Life Friday, April 29, 2022, 10 AM, Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Rd., SW Atlanta. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Viewing today 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Howard, Telside
Holmes, Jenelle
1h ago
Jones, Alfred
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top