SHAW, Artie
Mr. Artie G. Shaw of Fairburn, GA, entered into rest April 17, 2022. Celebration of Life Friday, April 29, 2022, 10 AM, Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Rd., SW Atlanta. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Viewing today 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Featured