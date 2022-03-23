SHAVERS, Bessie M.



Bessie M. Shavers, 71 of Norcross, GA, passed away Wed., March 9, 2022 at 9:04 PM at her residence, following a brief illness.



She was born May 21, 1950 in Demopolis, AL, the daughter of Mary L. Green Jones and Ulysses Jones Sr., coming to Warren in 1956.



Bessie was employed with the Fulton County Juvenile Justice Center for 21 years as a Social Worker, before retiring May 19, 2016. She graduated from Youngstown State University with a BS Degree Social Work and Psychology Minor.



She was an active member of the Victory Church Norcross, serving on many committees, active volunteer in the community serving on Georgia Public Broadcasting, Gwinnett County Academy 101, Gwinnett County Democratic Party, Hammonds House Museum, and Ailey Ambassadors. She had a passion for cooking, traveling, walking and reading. Bessie traveled around the world, except for Antarctica and Egypt ("y'all can keep that"). She always said her spirit requires light!



She had an extensive book collection. Her father encouraged her to read at a young age to know what was going on in the world.



She leaves to cherish her memory 3 sons, Michael Leon Shavers of Chesapeake, VA, James Brian Shavers of Dallas, TX and Malcolm Emil Gardner of Niles, OH; 8 grandchildren: Michael A. Shavers (Hanna), Kayla Luna (Oscar), Sean Gardner, Emilinna Gardner, Roberto Gardner-Ramirez, Irene J. Garcia, Asuka P. Shavers and Erina T. Shavers; 7 great-grandchildren: Oscar Hernandez-Shavers, Lynn Marie Drew, Anna Sofia Luna, Oscar Ramon Luna, Azalea Shavers, Devin DeAngelo Pinkney and Hugo Marion Luna (born 2 hours before she died); 6 brothers, Booker T. Jones, Kenneth L. Jones (Angie), Mark A. Jones, Jerald L. Jones, Ulysses Jones Jr. and Dewaine Jones; five sisters, Juanita "Nita" (Aaron) Lettsome, Delilah Fluker, Patsy Ann Russell, Selma L. Strader Burch and Nina Jones.



She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Percy Jones, Ivory Jones and Fred Jones; niece, Mocha Jones; 2 nephews, Skylar Jones and Anthony Johnson and 2 great-nieces, Na'Kyiah Jones and Keisha Wegman.



She loved her nieces and nephews dearly and all the friends she met on her life journey. BJ, Tara, and April Ford know how I felt about them.



Funeral Services will be held Sat., March 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM, with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church (Warren, OH). Services will be live streamed at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home Facebook Page.

