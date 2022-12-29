SHARPLESS, Carolyn Jean



Carolyn Jean Sharpless of Austell, GA, passed peacefully December 27, 2022. She was a long-time member of Southwest Atlanta Christian Church. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, from 1–3 PM with the Funeral Service immediately following at 3 PM in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home, 2950 King Street, Smyrna. Interment on Friday, December 30, at 11:00 AM at Sunrise Garden of Memories, 11261 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Douglasville. www.CarmichaelCares.com

