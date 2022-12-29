ajc logo
X

Sharpless, Carolyn

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHARPLESS, Carolyn Jean

Carolyn Jean Sharpless of Austell, GA, passed peacefully December 27, 2022. She was a long-time member of Southwest Atlanta Christian Church. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, from 1–3 PM with the Funeral Service immediately following at 3 PM in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home, 2950 King Street, Smyrna. Interment on Friday, December 30, at 11:00 AM at Sunrise Garden of Memories, 11261 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Douglasville. www.CarmichaelCares.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves acquire reliever Lucas Luetge, outfielder Eli White2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 in custody after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb
10h ago

Credit: Hector Amezcua

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
11h ago

Credit: Hector Amezcua

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Seventh defendant enters negotiated guilty plea in YSL RICO case
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Kurt, Kenneth
2h ago
Lawson, Patricia
2h ago
Morrison, William
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Derek Gee/Buffalo News

EXPLAINER: How blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo
7h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top