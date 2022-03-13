SHARP, Michael Scott



Age 74, beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2022. His death was the result of a severe brain injury caused by an earlier fall in his home in Mableton, Georgia. Mike was a barber in the Atlanta area for 45 years, notably working for good friend, Dean Perkins at Deano's Family Hair Center, for 25 years and for the last several years, American Haircuts in Mid-Town Atlanta. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving two tours in the Army. Funeral Arrangements: Saturday, April 2, 2022 Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, 1975 East-West Connector, Austell, GA 1PM - Visitation; 2PM - Service; 3 PM - Reception. Burial - Georgia National Cemetery, Thursday, March 31 at 12:30 PM.



www.davisstruempf.com

