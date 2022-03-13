Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Sharp, Michael

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHARP, Michael Scott

Age 74, beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2022. His death was the result of a severe brain injury caused by an earlier fall in his home in Mableton, Georgia. Mike was a barber in the Atlanta area for 45 years, notably working for good friend, Dean Perkins at Deano's Family Hair Center, for 25 years and for the last several years, American Haircuts in Mid-Town Atlanta. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving two tours in the Army. Funeral Arrangements: Saturday, April 2, 2022 Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, 1975 East-West Connector, Austell, GA 1PM - Visitation; 2PM - Service; 3 PM - Reception. Burial - Georgia National Cemetery, Thursday, March 31 at 12:30 PM.

www.davisstruempf.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory

1975 E West Connector

Austell, GA

30106

https://www.davisstruempf.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bostic, Harris
1h ago
Bishop, David
1h ago
Guynn, Rebecca
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top