Sharp, Gloria

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

SHARP (HARPER), Gloria Diane

Gloria Diane Harper Sharp, age 79, passed away on July 28, 2023, after a long illness. Born in Atlanta on December 16, 1943, to Hubert and Lucy Shadburn Harper of College Park, Diane graduated from College Park High School in 1961, and attended the University of Georgia, graduating in 1965, with a BA in Spanish, followed by an MA, in 1968. She met Joe Sharp while working as a Spanish instructor at West Georgia College in Carrollton, and they married in 1970.

Diane is survived by her husband, Joe Sharp of Decatur; her sons, Chris (Lisa) Sharp of Tucker, and Tommy (Mindy) McGarrah Sharp of Decatur; four grandchildren; and her sister, Beverly Hammack of Carrollton. Services at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker on Saturday, August 5, at 11:00 AM, where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to any other charity supporting Alzheimer's research.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tucker-ga/floral-hills-funeral-home-and-cremation-services/1156?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

50th anniversary memorial for Delta Flight 723 crash held in Boston10h ago

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

DA: Man killed his Fulton County deputy wife and her brother to hide infidelity
10h ago

Ronald Bell sentenced to prison for extorting Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner
10h ago

Credit: AP

A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate
10h ago

Credit: AP

A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate
10h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado/for the AJC

Matt Olson, Braves mash their way to sweep of Brewers
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Espinoza, Manuel
Shirley, Patricia
1h ago
Leonard-Jester, Mollie
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top