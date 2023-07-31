Sharp, Gloria

SHARP (HARPER), Gloria Diane



Gloria Diane Harper Sharp, age 79, passed away on July 28, 2023, after a long illness. Born in Atlanta on December 16, 1943, to Hubert and Lucy Shadburn Harper of College Park, Diane graduated from College Park High School in 1961, and attended the University of Georgia, graduating in 1965, with a BA in Spanish, followed by an MA, in 1968. She met Joe Sharp while working as a Spanish instructor at West Georgia College in Carrollton, and they married in 1970.



Diane is survived by her husband, Joe Sharp of Decatur; her sons, Chris (Lisa) Sharp of Tucker, and Tommy (Mindy) McGarrah Sharp of Decatur; four grandchildren; and her sister, Beverly Hammack of Carrollton. Services at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker on Saturday, August 5, at 11:00 AM, where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to any other charity supporting Alzheimer's research.



