SHAPIRO, Samuel Robert



Samuel Robert Shapiro, 80, of Atlanta passed peacefully on Thursday, December 9, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Augusta, GA to Harry and Helen (Silberstein) Shapiro, and was the youngest of two boys. Sam received a BA from the University of Georgia and started working in the family meat packing business. However, he quickly found that his interests lay elsewhere and started work as a stockbroker. His career included both boutique investment firms and major firms including Bear Stearns. After leaving Bear Stearns, Sam founded Shapiro Capital Management with his sons, where he was Chief Investment Officer and Chairman at the time of his passing. Sam was an active philanthropist, supporting causes including The Jewish Home, Crohns and Colitis Foundation, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Emory University Healthcare and the College of Charleston, but always preferred his contributions to remain private. Most importantly to Sam, he was a loving husband to Gina, father to three sons and daughters-in-law, adoring grandfather to 10 grandchildren, and great-grandfather of two. Sam is survived by his wife Gina, sons Joel (Lauren), Louis (Emily), and Harry (Miranda), grandchildren Stephanie, Allison (Jake), Sarah (Greg), Jeffrey, Sophie, Molly, Charlie, Dylan, Jake, and Ty, and great-grandchildren Eloise and Riley, all of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by his brother Norman (Shirley), of Augusta, Georgia. Sam will also be missed by countless friends. There will be a graveside service open to the community at Arlington Cemetery on Sunday, December 12, at 2:30 pm. The family requests that all those in attendance wear facemasks. Those unable to join in person, or those who prefer to do so, can view the stream of the funeral service by clicking here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87453425443?pwd=eXptUFpQY3pJMis1YVZOQnBTZ0liQT09 The family will sit Shiva Monday and Tuesday from 5 - 7:30 with service at 6:00, and Wednesday from 6 - 8:00, with service at 7:00. In these unprecedented times, the family asks any who attend to be fully vaccinated, including a booster, and to wear a mask at all times. Those who wish to observe the service via Zoom may do so at www.tinyurl.com/sinaiworship (passcode 5645). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Dr. Nancy Kemeny Endowed Research Fund, 300 East 66th Street, New York, NY 10065, or to Temple Sinai, 5645 Dupree Dr NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30327. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

