SHAPIRO, Hannah Louisa Age 16, passed August 18, 2020. Service August 29, 4 PM at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.
Funeral Home Information
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA
30031
