SHAPIRO, Alice Singer



1944-2023



Alice Shapiro, 79, of Atlanta, died early Friday morning on July 14, 2023. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a former classroom teacher, and a lifelong activist in the Jewish community. Alice grew up in Columbus, Georgia, enjoyed summers at Camp Ramah, and later attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where she majored in English. For decades, she worked as vice president of her family business, Singer & Company, while raising three young children as a single parent. She later served as chair of the board of advisors of Weinstein Hospice, as well as a board member of the Epstein School (which her parents Sol and Ruth Singer helped found), and as a steadfast volunteer at the William Breman Jewish Home, where she served as the head of the Women's Auxiliary and helped run the gift shop. Her passions included needlepoint, cooking delicious meals for family gatherings, walking with friends, reading, enjoying games of mah-jong, vacationing with family, and traveling the world with her late husband Dr. Terry Shapiro, to whom she was married for 25 wonderful years. She was adored as a generous person who gave her time, energy, love and resources to her family and to everyone around her.



Alice was predeceased by her sister, Sharon; brother-in-law, Neil Norry of Rochester; and parents, Sol and Ruth Singer of Atlanta. She leaves behind her brother, Eric Singer (Eileen Sherman) of Atlanta; children, David Pinsky of Athens, Dina Pinsky (Mikael Elsila) of Philadelphia and Mark Pinsky (Melissa) of Marietta; and her grandchildren, Sol and Ilan Elsila and Andrew and Joshua Pinsky; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family.



Donations can be made to Weinstein Hospice, the William Breman Jewish Home and the Epstein School. Services will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Dressler's Funeral Home followed by a burial at Arlington Memorial Park with her nephew, Rabbi Hillel Norry, officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



