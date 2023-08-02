Shanni, James

SHANNI, Dr. James Vincent



Dr. James "Jim" Vincent Shanni, MD, 58, of Watkinsville, GA, passed away on July 25.



Jim was born on April 26, 1965, in Jersey City, NJ. After graduating from Crestwood High School in Roswell, GA, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Georgia State University, and then received his MD from the Medical College of Georgia in 2000. He was a practicing Emergency Medicine physician for 23 years.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Julie, and their three amazing children, James Patrick ("J.P."), 21; Nicholas, 19; and Jenna, 16. He also leaves his mother, Evelyn Shanni; his two sisters, Pamela (John Cummings) and Alison (Matthew James); nieces, Avery, Josephine and Isabelle; and nephews, Jake, Owen, Samuel, and Luke.



Jim was predeceased by his father, James J. Shanni.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Catholic Center at The University of Georgia, ccatuga.org.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 4, at the University of Georgia Catholic Center at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park in Watkinsville, GA. The family will receive friends at Lord & Stephens at 1211 Jimmy Daniel Rd., Watkinsville, GA 30677 on Thursday, August 3, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM with a Rosary beginning at 7:30 PM.



Lord and Stephens, West is in charge of arrangements.



