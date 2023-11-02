Shamburger, Ellis

SHAMBURGER, Jr., Ellis "Buck"



Ellis L. "Buck" Shamburger, Jr.. passed away on October 25, 2023. He was 90 years old. Buck will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his love of all sports and his genuine kindness. He loved making connections and he fostered those relationships throughout his lifetime.



Buck was born in Meridian, Mississippi but settled in Atlanta after graduating from Georgia Tech and serving as a pilot and Lieutenant in the US Air Force. He was an incredible athlete and excelled in any sport he ever attempted to play. Buck played football at Georgia Tech for Coach Bobby Dodd from 1951 – 1955 and was a proud member of the 1952 National Championship Team. His love for Georgia Tech football never wavered. He continued to volunteer and give his time to Georgia Tech Football until the day of his untimely passing. Buck organized a regular lunch group with a number of former Georgia Tech players and alumni. That group, now fondly referred to as the "Dodd Boys", has grown to over 100 members strong. This unique group has been instrumental in raising money for a number of projects including the iconic Bobby Dodd statue in the courtyard outside of the stadium.



Although Buck was a salesman by trade, his true passion was coaching football. He coached many young men over 17 great years at Northside Youth Organization (NYO) at Chastain Park. He touched many lives and will be fondly remembered as "Coach". Even after hanging up his whistle, he was never far from the sidelines and could always be found in the stands watching his 12 grandchildren's sporting events.



Buck is survived by his three children; daughter, Temple (Shamburger) Romberg; and his two sons, Ellis L. "Bucky" Shamburger, III (Claire) and J. Denton Shamburger (Nancy); as well as the mother of his children, Joyce Temple Shamburger. He is survived by twelve grandchildren and one great-granddaughter who affectionately call him "PopPop": Sara Denton Walker (John), Davis Shamburger, Smith Romberg, Semmes Romberg, Dylan Shamburger, Stone Romberg (Taylor), Ellis (Shamburger) Burud (Josh), Raines Shamburger, Logue Shamburger, Ella Shamburger, Gentry Shamburger, J. Denton Shamburger, Jr. and Hadley Grace Romberg. He is also survived by his dear and devoted friend and companion, Angela Harvey.



A service celebrating Buck's life will be held at 11:00 AM EST on Tuesday, November 14 at Northwest Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Buck Shamburger to the Bobby Dodd Scholarship Endowment c/o Georgia Tech Athletic Association, 150 Bobby Dodd Way, Atlanta, GA 30332.





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