

SHAHEEN, Doris Bradshaw





Doris Bradshaw Shaheen passed away on September 27, 2020 at Lenbrook Atlanta.



Doris was an active philanthropist and volunteer. She kept a heavy load of volunteer activities, always available to lend her talents to help charities, raise funds, and help those in need.



She served as one of the founders and chairman of the Atlanta Heart Bail as well as founder and chairman of the Saks-Heart Fashion Show for 12 years, which was then the leading Atlanta fashion show. She served as honorary chairman of the Georgia Chapter to Prevent Blindness; twice member of the board and twice chairman of the Arthritis Crystal Ball; the 11 Alive Atlanta Community Service Awards, Honorary Chairman of Meals on Wheels Atlanta; the board of the Atlanta Ballet and many other charities. She donated a lecture series at the University of Georgia School of Art honoring her husband Shouky.



Her real love was Piedmont Hospital where she volunteered over 12,000 hours. The Doris Shaheen Breast Health Center was founded in her honor by Shouky, after she had a bilateral mastectomy. It remains one of the leading and most advanced centers, serving over 30,000 patients each year. She was an active advocate for early detection of breast cancer.



She served as President of the Piedmont Women's Auxiliary, three times as Chairman of the Piedmont Ball raising the most contributions by actively soliciting donations.



Recently, she along with Shouky, contributed the Doris and Shouky Shaheen Auditorium in the new Piedmont Hospital addition.



They also donated their Impressionist Painting Collection to the High Museum for which a gallery was named in their honor.



Doris was born in Cartersville, Georgia on November 12, 1932. She attended Cartersville Public Schools and then graduated from Shorter College with degrees in Chemistry and Biology. She later received the Shorter Alumni of the Year Award. Doris established a scholarship fund there.



Her first job was working at the Emory Medical School. She then went to New York and worked for two years with Burroughs Wellcome doing medical research. While in New York, she attended concerts, Broadway plays, opera, ballet, and visited museums, which she continued to do throughout her life by visiting New York often. Shouky said if he didn't take her to New York two or three times a year to attend these events and to shop, she would be hard to live with.



She and Shouky travelled extensively in the United Sates and visited most countries in Europe. Their favorite destinations were France and Italy where she would only stay at the best hotels and mostly dined in Michelin rated restaurants.



She leaves behind her husband, Shouky, two children, William Shaheen and Gay (Oliver) Slesar, along with two Grandchildren, Luke and Paul Slesar, who live In Stowe, Vermont.



The family wishes to express thanks to Robert Carey, who assisted at home for 48 years without whom she could never have found time to perform all her charity work. Also to the capable staff who assisted with her care at home and at Lenbrook.



Private services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Doris Shaheen Breast Health Center at Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Healthcare Foundation, or www.piedmont.org. Or call the Foundation office at 404-605-2130.

