SHADE, Bobbie Miriam



Bobbie Miriam Shade, 88, of Rolesville passed away Sunday, April 4, 2020 at her home. She was born March 24, 1933 in Atlanta, GA to the late Roy W. and Evelyn Whitten Reaves. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leslie N. Shade, Jr. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Wake Forest. Social distancing is appreciated and face coverings are required. Burial will follow in Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest. She worked tirelessly at various jobs throughout her life and finally retired after working for 20 years at Kohl's. She was a loyal and devoted friend to the birds, deer, squirrels, and stray cats that found their way to her door. She fed them, gave the cats a warm and safe place to sleep, and earned the trust of the deer through years of patient and constant caretaking. She supported various animal charities and was devoted to helping to improve the lives of all animals. She loved to travel and had traveled to many countries with her aunt Betty. She loved to read, her favorites were John Grisham novels. She liked to go out to dinner and became a regular at several neighborhood restaurants in Roswell, GA where they greeted her by name and made a fuss over her at every meal. Each Christmas she remembered everyone with a thoughtful gift. She lived in Roswell, GA for over 20 years, then moved to Rolesville, NC in 2017 to be with her daughter, Cindy. She is survived by daughter, Cynthia M. Shade of Rolesville, NC; son, Leslie N. Shade III and wife Debbie of Marco Island, FL; daughter, Sharon A. Shade of Greeneville, TN; brother, Roy W. Reaves and wife Meryl of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, Michelle (Shade) Timmons and husband Rob of Sandy Springs, GA; Lindsay Shade of Noblesville, IN; Kathleen Shade of Dunwoody, GA; Leslie Neal Shade IV and wife Sarah of Greenville, SC and seven great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Mia's Mafia, 205 S. Academy St., #3724, Cary, NC 27519-3724. This is a 501c3 organization that helps lessen the population and suffering of animals and helps cover the costs of caring for animals in need.

