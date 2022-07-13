SHADBURN, Edyth Kiser



Edyth Kiser Shadburn of Atlanta passed, July 11, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Morris Luther Shadburn, Jr. in 1988 and her sister Marion Kiser Sanford in 2014.



Born in 1931 at Atlanta's Piedmont Hospital, Edyth attended E. Rivers Elementary School and Washington Seminary High School in Atlanta; The College of William and Mary, where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority; and the Norfleet School in New York, where she attended the New York School of Interior Design and the Ballard School.



Edyth lived a lifetime of community service. As an active member of the Cathedral of St. Philip since 1957, she served as a Daughter of the King, a Stephen Minister, a member of the Flower Committee and a member of the Chapter. One of her great joys was playing the piano in the Children's Chapel from 1989 until recently. She was a member of the Junior League, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Historic Oakland Cemetery, Shepherd Center Auxiliary, and the Piedmont Garden Club. She produced three catalogs for the High Museum Antiques Show. She enjoyed tutoring kindergartners at Garden Hills Elementary School three days a week from 1989 until 2019.



Edyth began her career at Charles Willis in 1959. The store became her passion. She loved keeping in touch with her wide community who came through the doors and helping generations of brides select china, crystal and silver. She became the proprietor in 2007 and closed the store due to the pandemic in 2020. Her employees were like a second family to her.



Edyth is survived by her children, Lawson Kiser Shadburn (Susan), Sara Shadburn Chapman (Donnie), Thomas Christopher Shadburn (Gantt); grandchildren, Ellen (Andrew), Marissa (Sam) and David Shadburn (Marcelene), Catherine Chapman Skeen (Reeves) and Matthew Hunter Chapman (Alex), Christopher and Nicholas Shadburn; and great-grandchildren Coleman and Lucy Skeen and Isa Chapman. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Marion Knight, Edward Cowan, Helen Herbert, John Sanford, and their children. The family expresses its deep appreciation to Irene Pope for her loving care and companionship over the past three years.



Edyth leaves behind her legacy of believing that "the best of times is now, so live and love as hard as you know how". Family and friends are invited to join us as we celebrate her warm, welcoming, kind and generous spirit, her youthful zest for life and her lifetime of dedication to family and community. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. Philip on July 14, 2022 following private interment at Oakland Cemetery. Family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service at the Piedmont Driving Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cathedral of St. Philip Stained Glass Window Fund, 2744 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305; Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30309, or the charity of your choice.



