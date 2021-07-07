SHACKLEFORD, Martha Geraldine "Jerry"



Martha Geraldine "Jerry" Shackleford, age 88 of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on July 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. "Bill" Shackleford; mother, Jimmie Lou Walker; father, Harold O. Gray; and sister, Connie Becker. Jerry is survived by her daughters, Terry Whitehead (Rick Dial), Kimberly Rice (Bill Windsor); grandson, Cameron Whitehead; and great-grandchildren, Dustyn Whitehead and Savannah Whitehead. In addition to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is also survived by Chad Dial (Meredith), Emmie Wood (Bo), Erin Oches, Palmer Windsor and Myatt Dial along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6 from 4-6 PM. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, July 7 at 11:00, with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association or The American Cancer Society. The family would like to thank the staff at Garden Plaza of Lawrenceville and Dogwood Forest of Grayson for the kindness, loving care and friendship so freely given to Jerry. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, a Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



