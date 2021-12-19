SEYMOUR, Ronald Eugene



Ronald Eugene Seymour, age 66, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Leticia Lemus Seymour and brothers, Brad Seymour and Dan Seymour. He is survived by his son, Pablo Sebastian Seymour (Katy Scallan); grandchildren, Sebastian Clyde Seymour and Isabella Rose Seymour; brother, Todd Seymour; and a host of other family and friends. Ronald received his Bachelor's degree in International Business from Florida International University in Miami, FL. He was employed as a Sales Representative for Dixie Construction Products in the Greater Atlanta area before retiring after 30 years of service. Ron was an avid fisherman, woodworker, and computer programmer. He had a huge heart and an immense love for his family, especially his grandchildren. Some of Ron's best moments were fishing in the Florida Keys off of mile marker 14. Per Ron's wishes he will be cremated. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

