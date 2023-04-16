X

Seymour, Patricia

SEYMOUR, Patricia B.

Patricia B. Seymour, born in Bowman, GA, June 27, 1937, passed peacefully and quietly from natural causes on April 8, 2023, at The Orchard at Athens in Georgia.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Anita Patricia Cabada; brother, William Seymour; sisters, Judy Seigler and Lynn Herndon. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pauline Seymour; brother, Tyler Seymour; and sisters, Caroleen Ruff, Beth Parham, and most recently, Mary Edwards.

With dreams of traveling the world, as soon as Patricia graduated from Bowman High School, she began her journey of discovery.

Always a fun, adventurous and happy spirit, she and a few like-minded friends went to Yellowstone National Park and worked for a season, which was a treasured time of her youth. With her friends, this led to stints in New York City, Dallas, and ultimately San Francisco, CA, where she married and continued her adventures traveling the world to places she had only dreamed and read about as a girl. Riding camels in Egypt, safari in Kenya, Machu Picchu, Asia, the Middle East, and many jaunts throughout Europe, she loved life.

Her heart was always in San Francisco, where she lived for over 30 years.

As a divorcee, she continued her career in Atlanta, Washington, DC, and Denver. After decades of service, she retired from United Airlines. Coming full-circle, she built her cabin in the woods, surrounded by the beauty of nature and her beloved family in Bowman, GA.

A voracious reader, who loved to dance, laugh, and meet new people, Patricia was welcoming to people from all walks of life. She was a kind soul, gentle and genteel. She brought true friendship and joy to many. She was a wonderful listener and confidant, an unconditional loving mother and best friend.

Patricia will be dearly missed, and her spirit will continue in our cherished and loving memories of her.

"You are not separate from the whole. You are one with the sun, the earth, the air. You are life," Eckhart Tolle.

A private Celebration of Life reception will be held May 21, 2023 at The Samuel Elbert Hotel in Elberton, GA.


