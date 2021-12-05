SEYMOUR, Leticia Margarita



Leticia Margarita Seymour, age 68, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald; son, Pablo Sebastian Seymour (Katy Scallan); grandchildren, Sebastian Clyde Seymour and Isabella Rose Seymour; brothers, Carlos Lemus, Luis Lemus, Hugo Lemus, Manuel Lemus, Claudio Lemus; sisters, Antonieta Lemus, Berenice Lemus, and Beatriz Lemus. She was preceded in death by her parents. Leticia married Ronald in 1981 in Mexico City, Mexico and then moved to the United States in 1982. She received her Bachelor's degree in Linguistics and Spanish Literature from the University of Mexico. She then went on to pursue her Master's degree, as well as her Doctorate from Emory University in Latin American Culture and Latin American Literature. Leticia taught for many years as a Professor of Spanish, as well as Literature at Agnes Scott College. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Leticia enjoyed spending time with her family and teaching all about her Latin American heritage. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Per Leticia's wishes, she has chosen cremation with services held at a later date. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

