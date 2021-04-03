SEXTON, Jesse Alton



Jesse Alton Sexton, age 79, of Lilburn, GA passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Jesse was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn, her son Robert Williams, and his parents, Jesse and Gladys Sexton. He is survived by his son, Perry Sexton and daughter in-law Melanie Sexton; step-daughter, Donna Towe and son-in-law, Jeff Towe; step-son, Eric Williams and daughter-in-law, Leah Williams; brother, Amon Sexton and sister-in-law Jan Sexton; sister, Linda Henderson; brother Windell Sexton and sister-in-law Janet Sexton; brother, Randall Sexton and sister-in-law Gwen Sexton; grandchildren, Megan Evans, Lindsey Towe, Emily, Robert and Anna Williams and Grant Sexton; great-grandchildren, Landon and Peyton Smith and Aspen Evans; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. Jesse was born in Lawrenceville, GA and lived most of his adult life in Lilburn, GA. He graduated from Lilburn High School. He spent a term in the United States Army. He spent many successful years in the insurance industry. He loved fishing and hunting, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In his retirement years, he found joy in bowling, and the companionship of friends he made there. A Celebration for Life Service for he and his wife is scheduled for April 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Home and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, followed by a graveside service. The family will receive guest prior to the service starting at 1:00 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726



