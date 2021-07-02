SEXTON, Charles James



Charles James Sexton, 93, passed away June 28, 2021 at his home in Gainesville. Charles was born November 29, 1927 at his home on Central Drive to his parents Esron and Myrl. He spent the majority of his life in Stone Mountain, where he served his community in a number of ways. He held several positions at the Stone Mountain V.F.W. Post 5257, where he remained active for many years. He served his nation in the Philippines as a Navy man WWII. Later he retired from Lockheed Martin in 1989. Charles spent the last several years of his life in Gainesville, enjoying spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty, and his brother W.E.



Survivors include son, Charles Sexton (Jay) and his wife Susan, and daughter, Laura Stanford. Grandchildren Daniel (Shanda) Sexton, Steven Sexton (Ashley) and Dillon Prater. Great-grandchildren Kaleb Sexton, Ryan Sexton, Olivia Sexton, and soon to be born baby Owen Sexton. A service of remembrance will be held on a later date. Wages and Sons Funeral Directors, 1040 Main Street, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30083



(770) 469-9811.




