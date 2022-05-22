Sexstone, James

SEXSTONE, Jr., James Harry "Jim"



Father James "Jim" Harry Sexstone was born September 26, 1943 in Canandaiqua, New York, the son of James H. Sexstone, Sr. and Doris Mae Anderson Sexstone.



Father Sexstone, 78, died at Atlanta, GA on May 19, 2022, surrounded by family and brother priests of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He died after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.



Father Sexstone attained a B.A. and M.Div., from St. Bernard Seminary in Rochester, NY, and a Master of Education Administration from Catholic University of America in Washington D.C.



He was Ordained at Saint Thomas the Apostle, Rochester, NY, May 17, 1969 by Atlanta Archbishop Thomas A. Donnellan.



While he was born in New York, he got to Georgia as soon as he could! Father Sexstone served as Principal of St. Pius X High School from 1973 to 1976. He was particularly proud of being the Pastor who built the original Church and Rectory of Holy Trinity parish in Peachtree City, GA, and attaining status as a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. Father Sexstone was a student of British history, an avid reader of classical British mystery books, and fond of live theater and the performing arts. He will be remembered as an insightful homilist, and Southern Gentleman possessing keen intelligence, alongside a sly smile, soft voice, and rapier wit. He valued his relationship with best friend, the late Fr. Jake Bohmer, and his Beagle, Mitzi.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, John Christopher Sexstone.



Father Sexstone is survived by his sisters: Martha Sexstone Smith, and Mary Carol Sexstone McNair, brother, Joseph Paul Sexstone, Sister-in-law, Angela Sexstone (widow of the late John Christopher Sexstone), and nephews and nieces: JoHanna Lee Kennedy, Erin Stroud, Kenneth and Kevin Willi, Bryan Sexstone, Allison Nicoson, Jessica Lynn VanBramer, Melissa Ann Seal, and Stephanie Volles.



Vespers will be led by Bishop Joel Konzen Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM at HM Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel 4550 Peachtree Rd., NE Brookhaven, GA 30319.



Funeral Mass will be led by Archbishop Gregory John Hartmayer at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Atlanta, GA, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Concelebrants include Bishop Joel Konzen, Bishop Bernard Shlesinger III, Monsignor Terry W. Young, Monsignor Peter Rau, Fr. Greg Goolsby, and Fr. Patrick Kingery. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA, in the Garden of St. John Vianney, followed by a light reception at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr. Atlanta, GA 30328.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, or the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Georgia, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia Council Office, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road; Atlanta, GA 30341.



