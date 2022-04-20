SEWELL, Sudie Elanie



Sudie Elaine Sewell of Hilton Head Island, SC went to be with God in Heaven on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the age of 81. Sudie was born in Macon, GA. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Park Hill Cemetery in Columbus, GA. Sudie will be lovingly remembered by her husband James E. Sewell Jr., her children Melissa Reed, Allison Mack (Steve) and James Sewell (Connie) and grandchildren, Chase, Caly, Jimmy IV and Summer. To send condolences please visit www.Keithfuneral.com.

