ajc logo
X

Sewell, Sudie

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SEWELL, Sudie Elanie

Sudie Elaine Sewell of Hilton Head Island, SC went to be with God in Heaven on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the age of 81. Sudie was born in Macon, GA. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Park Hill Cemetery in Columbus, GA. Sudie will be lovingly remembered by her husband James E. Sewell Jr., her children Melissa Reed, Allison Mack (Steve) and James Sewell (Connie) and grandchildren, Chase, Caly, Jimmy IV and Summer. To send condolences please visit www.Keithfuneral.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration9h ago
Reese Hagler, 8, and Artimy Osadchiy, 5, talk about the cockpit controls of the nearly life-size replica of an X-wing starfighter from "Star Wars" at Embry Village shopping center in Embry Hills on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: steve Schaefer

Atlanta doctor builds ‘Star Wars’ X-wing starfighter to inspire kids, raise money for...
10h ago
A judge sentenced Joseph English Gregory Newton, a 31-year-old Woodstock man, to life in prison plus 10 years.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Woodstock man gets life sentence for vicious attack on pregnant girlfriend
8h ago
Jhabre Wilson (left) and Davion White are charged with murder in the New Year's Eve shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Douglasville. (Credit: Douglasville Police Department)

Credit: Douglasville Police Department

Bond denied for 5th suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death at New Year’s Eve party
7h ago
Jhabre Wilson (left) and Davion White are charged with murder in the New Year's Eve shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Douglasville. (Credit: Douglasville Police Department)

Credit: Douglasville Police Department

Bond denied for 5th suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death at New Year’s Eve party
7h ago
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan will be sentenced in August in the federal hate crimes case over Ahmaud Arbery's murder.

3 convicted of hate crimes in Arbery murder to be sentenced in August
8h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Addison, Ann
2h ago
Allison, Joyce
2h ago
Featured
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
9h ago
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
10h ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top