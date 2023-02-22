Sewell, Gloria

SEWELL (SMITH), Gloria Jean



Gloria Jean (Smith) Sewell, age 78, passed away February 18, 2023 after a lengthy illness.



She was born in Fulton County, Georgia and over the years has resided in Sandy Springs, Marietta, Canton, Cartersville and Holly Springs.



A Christian, wife to her beloved husband of 61 years, and mother to her three daughters as well as grandmother to her two granddaughters.



She had a passion and an eye for collecting primitive antiques and enjoyed sharing her love of them with others. In the past, groups of both children and adults who visited her historical cabin learned lessons about nature and pioneer life.



She adored watching her daughters and granddaughters ride and show horses throughout her life. She had unique relationships with animals and she loved nature. Before her illness, she enjoyed traveling to the mountains and visiting the beach.



She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Sewell; her daughters, Troy (Larry) Schor, Shannon (Bill Walker) Sewell, Jodi Sewell; and her granddaughters, Rachel (Brad Cox) Machamer and Jordan Sewell; and numerous beloved family members.



Preceding her in death were her father, Nascar legend, Jack Smith; and her mother, Mary Helen Funderburk.



A very special thank you to her kind caregivers, Sharon and Aimee.



As per her wishes, there will be a private service with immediate family.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made in memory of Gloria to The Cherokee County Historical Society, 221 E. Marietta St., Canton, GA 30114.

