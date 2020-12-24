SEWELL, Charles B. "Hoss"



Mr. Charles B. "Hoss" Sewell, age 88, of Marietta and Sandy Springs died December 21, 2020. Survivors include his wife Mickey Sewell, sons and daughters-in-law, Stan and Elizabeth Sewell of Marietta and Andy and Jane Elizabeth Sewell of Cumming. Stepchildren Allison Carter of Cumming, Jeffery Peacock of Asheville, NC and Amanda and her husband, Dan Sawyer of Tampa. Also surviving are his two sisters, Fannie Mae King of Alpharetta and Nancy Morris of Cumming and grandchildren Rachael Sewell, Anna Sewell, Emily and her husband Andrew Compton, Daniel Sewell, Jackson Carter, Jared Carter and numerous nieces and nephews. A Private Funeral Service for immediate family will be held on Saturday. A Public Graveside will be held in Arlington Memorial Park on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 2 PM. Due to Covid your attendance is not necessary and your prayers are appreciated. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs, 650 Mt. Vernon Hwy NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.





