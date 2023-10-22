Sewell, Albert Clarence

SEWELL, III, Albert



Clarence



Albert Clarence Sewell III, "Al", age 89, passed away October 17, 2023, in Memphis, after a long illness. Born in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 24, 1934, he was the only child of Albert Clarence Sewell Jr. and Clara Henderson Sewell. A graduate of Georgia Tech with an Industrial Management degree, he took his first job with Burlington Industries but soon after turned to pursuing his passion in the hospitality and restaurant industry. Al opened and owned some of Atlanta's most popular eateries, including The Lions Head, The Abbey, Ruby Red's Warehouse, Clarence Foster's, Fitzgerald's and Charlie McGruder's. He also opened several other establishments around the country, including Number One Beale Street, in Memphis. Al was an artistic dreamer who loved to come up with unique, creative concepts for his restaurants.



Al was known as a Southern gentlemen, prolific storyteller, philosopher, conversationalist, teacher and a student of life. He was an eloquent speaker whose blessings could bring you to your knees. Most of all, he treasured his family and friends and was devoted to his wife of 29 years, Frances Black Sewell. He is also survived by his children, Albert Clarence Sewell IV (Sherra), Elizabeth Sewell Deck (Stan), and Kelly Barnes Sewell; grandchildren, Justin Stanford Deck (Alison Conforto), William Spencer Deck (Melody Kasulis), Katherine Elizabeth Deck; and great-grandchildren, Theodore Hamrick Deck and Miles Santo Deck.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 2 PM, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree Street, in Atlanta, with reception immediately following. Donations may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Atlanta, in lieu of flowers.



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