Sevenson, Peggy

SEVERSON, Peggy Kay



Peggy Kay Severson, 75, born in Athens, GA ended her battle with cancer at her home in Arlington, TX on Jul 25,2022. She grew up in Florida where she met her future husband Bruce, before moving to Texas to start her family and career. Kay is survived by daughter, Shannon Trifiletti of Lafayette, CA; son, Brian Severson of Hawkins, TX; brother, Chester Jordan; and 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and HIlda Jordan, both buried in Georgia. A private Celebration of Life will be held in the Fall. RIP

