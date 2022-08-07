SETZER, Virginia



Mrs. Virginia Pitner Setzer, 94, of Tucker, GA passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. She was born November 8, 1927 in Ackworth, GA. She graduated from the Atlanta Girls High School in 1945. And in August of 1947, she married John Setzer of Bowden, GA, to whom she remained married for 61 years until is passing in 2009. They have two sons, Jimmy and Mike. Virginia was an active and faithful member of the Avondale Pattillo United Methodist Church. She spent her career in service of others, working first in a nursing home, and later in the Georgia Mental Health Institute, from which she retired in 1995. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother who loved to be with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Setzer; her brother, Thomas Pitner; and Parents, Willie and Clyde Pitner. She is survived her two sons, James (Jimmy) Setzer, of Atlanta, GA, Mike and wife Jan Setzer, of Monroe, GA; her grandchildren, Kenny Setzer, of Ensenada Mexico, Phillip and his wife Kristin Setzer of St. Simons Island, GA, her great grandchildren William and Sara; and several nieces and nephews. The Funeral Services will be held at A.S Turner and Sons on Tuesday, August 9 at 1 PM. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 PM prior to the service at A. S. Turner & Sons. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery.



