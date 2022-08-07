ajc logo
X

Setzer, Virginia

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SETZER, Virginia

Mrs. Virginia Pitner Setzer, 94, of Tucker, GA passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. She was born November 8, 1927 in Ackworth, GA. She graduated from the Atlanta Girls High School in 1945. And in August of 1947, she married John Setzer of Bowden, GA, to whom she remained married for 61 years until is passing in 2009. They have two sons, Jimmy and Mike. Virginia was an active and faithful member of the Avondale Pattillo United Methodist Church. She spent her career in service of others, working first in a nursing home, and later in the Georgia Mental Health Institute, from which she retired in 1995. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother who loved to be with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Setzer; her brother, Thomas Pitner; and Parents, Willie and Clyde Pitner. She is survived her two sons, James (Jimmy) Setzer, of Atlanta, GA, Mike and wife Jan Setzer, of Monroe, GA; her grandchildren, Kenny Setzer, of Ensenada Mexico, Phillip and his wife Kristin Setzer of St. Simons Island, GA, her great grandchildren William and Sara; and several nieces and nephews. The Funeral Services will be held at A.S Turner and Sons on Tuesday, August 9 at 1 PM. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 PM prior to the service at A. S. Turner & Sons. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends13h ago
Cheyenne Parker’s basket with 0.3 to play lifts Dream over Sparks
Avery Williams, now a running back, impressing in Falcons camp
12h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
6h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
6h ago
Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash
5h ago
The Latest
Campbell, Douglas
Nichols, Leigh
Brown, Nancy
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top