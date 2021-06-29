SETZER, Gregory Scott



Gregory Scott Setzer, passed away in Yellville, Arkansas on June 23, 2021. He was born April 16, 1958 in Valdese, North Carolina. Scott served his country by joining the United States Army, Co C, 1st Bn 54th Inf, APO 09139 from 1978 to 1980. He graduated with a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) 1980 - 1984 from Texas A & M University Central Texas. He received licenses and certifications in Commercial, Multi-Engine Instrument Rated Pilot in 1983.



"Scott Setzer was an indomitable force in the aviation insurance industry. Scott began his career in the early 1990's as an Aviation Insurance Underwriter for Associated Aviation Underwriters (now Global Aerospace) in Dallas, TX. After being transferred to San Francisco for a short period, Scott was then promoted to Atlanta as the Assistant Branch Manager for Global Aerospace. In 2006, Scott accepted a position with AIG Aviation as the Special Risk Manager and then just a year later, was promoted to Vice President and assumed command of the AIG Aviation Atlanta Branch. In this role, he built a sizable and profitable aviation insurance portfolio worth over $25,000,000. In 2014, Scott answered the call from Berkley Aviation (a W.R. Berkley Company) to assist in the opening of Berkley Aviation's Atlanta office. As Vice President, he was the Southwest Territory Regional Manager and found himself routinely traveling back to Texas on business trips, where he began his aviation insurance journey well over 25 years before. Unfortunately, Berkley Aviation elected to exit the aviation insurance market in 2018 and released all their employees. Recognizing his immense talents and knowledge of the aviation market, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty quickly hired Scott to be a part of their Atlanta aviation underwriting team. After nearly 30 years in the industry, Scott ended his aviation insurance career with Allianz in 2020.



Scott set himself apart in the industry with his deep and intricate knowledge of insurance contracts and coupled with his strong understanding of general and corporate aviation, he could tailor an aviation insurance policy to the exact needs of any aircraft operator. Scott was an avid aviator, amassing thousands of flight hours over the years as he traveled to meet with aviation insurance brokers and aircraft operators from all over the country. It was his passion and love of flying that helped him excel in the industry. Scott demanded excellence in all aspects of his life and would generously mentor younger professionals entering the industry as his way of giving back to an industry that treated him so well. As a consummate professional, Scott's impact on the aviation insurance industry will last for years to come. Scott will be sorely missed; for those of us who had the privilege of working for and with Scott all these many years, we can all attest that a compliment or praise from Scott Setzer was more than a nod to a 'job well done', but rather an acknowledgment of accomplishment from a Master Craftsman in the industry



Scott's biggest achievement in life was loving and providing for his family and he achieved that beyond measure! He enjoyed flying, motorcycles, anything outdoors and traveling.



Scott is survived by his wife Toy (Patton) Setzer; son Lucas Henry Setzer; sister Kim Angermeier (Tom); brothers Tracy (Teresa) Setzer and Kevin (Donna) Setzer; father in law CL Patton; sisters and brothers-in-law; Joy and Steve Copeland and Amy and Eric Simmons.



He was preceded in death by his father Clyde Henry Setzer and his mother Patricia Treadway Oliver; mother-in-law Carolyn Sue Patton; sister-in-law Angela Sue (Patton) Martin; nephew Joe Bob Copeland.



A Special thanks to Crystal Connell HRN and Hospice of the Ozarks nurses and staff for their special care. Also to mention Cris Parsons and Scott Langevin for the eulogy of Scotts work.

