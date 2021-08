SERRANO, Mark



Age 69, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away on August 6, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cathie Tibbitts Serrano. Mark proudly served in the United States Air Force and was employed by AT&T for almost 47 years.



The family is giving the option of flowers or donations to be made to Veteran Empowerment Organization at veoheo.org or Americas Heroes Deserve A Second Chance at secur.qgiv.com.