SERRANO, Luis



Luis Ernesto Serrano "Ernie" passed away peacefully in his sleep in his home in Atlanta, GA on November 30, 2023 at the age of 71.



Ernie was born on April 27, 1952 in Bucaramanga, Colombia. He moved to the US when he was 12 years old, and graduated from Reidsville High School in 1970. He attended Valdosta State College, where he pursued a degree in music. He later toured with bands across the country as a drummer and back-up vocalist. In his later years, Ernie worked for Baldwin Paino and Organ and England Piano in the Atlanta area. Everyone who knew Ernie knew that music was his first love. Up until the day he took his last breath, music was a major part of his life.



Ernie was well-known in the Atlanta area, and became a friend to everyone he met. He was an incredible father, uncle, Papa, son, brother, and friend. He truly loved the simple joys in life. He was a wonderful person with a servant's heart, always giving of himself and lending an ear and open heart to anyone who needed it. He would often help strangers, and always saw the best in everyone. He made it a point to make sure the people around him felt seen and loved. He was indeed a light to many.



Ernie is survived by his children, Telford Wood and wife, Ciara of Fort Mill, South Carolina; Solita Hayes and husband, James of Vidalia, Georgia; Sophia Schmidt and husband, Greg of Kennesaw, Georgia; Amber Atkins of Chapin, South Carolina; Heather Mulling of Jefferson, Georgia; Brooke Smith and husband, Michael of Cleveland, Tennessee; and siblings Gabriel Serrano and wife, Claudia of Valencia, Spain; Cecilia Ryle of Marietta, Georgia; Elsa Serrano and husband, Paul of Miami, Florida; Patricia Charboneau of Atlanta, Georgia; and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Dr. and Mrs. Gabriel Serrano of Atlanta, GA; and brother, Alberto Serrano of Atlanta, GA.



A viewing is scheduled for this Sunday, December 3, 2023 at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel in Atlanta, Georgia at 9:00 AM, followed by a funeral service to remember him at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com