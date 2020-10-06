

SERRANO, Carlos Felix





Mr. Carlos Felix Serrano, age 68, of Powder Springs, GA passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1952 in New York City, NY where he lived until joining the military. Carlos was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. After moving to Georgia, he worked for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) where he proudly served for over 30 years in positions from Patrol Officer, SWAT team member and Bomb Technician. Carlos formed the initial APD Airport Bomb Squad and mentored many younger technicians from other cities, counties, state, federal and military squads. Upon retiring from APD he joined the Transportation Security Administration as an Explosives Specialist and played a major role in the development of the new formed program. He was a real life Superman and many referred to him as such.



Carlos was very outgoing and loved people. He had a great sense of humor, was intelligent and quick witted. He was a loyal and fierce friend and enjoyed looking through and taking photos to capture every memory he could. He was a fan of comics, both Marvel and DC and got into sewing masks and woodworking just recently. He was great at Trivial Pursuit, especially when it involved old movies and TV shows. Carlos was also a gifted artist. Many of his works are displayed in his home. He much enjoyed trips with his friends and family to the shooting range.



Preceding him in death are his parents, Carlos Serrano and Iris (Vargas) Serrano.



Carlos is survived by his loving wife, Mary "Wendy" Serrano of 38 years, his children, Lindsey and Ray Serrano, his siblings, Edwin Serrano and Mary Carattini, his nieces and nephews, PJ Carattini, Frankie Carattini, Carlos Carattini, and Alexis Beatty, his close great-nieces and nephews, Anthony Carattini, Crystal Carattini, and Cassidy Carattini, and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5 PM - 9 PM. There will be a funeral service on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 AM, in the Rosehaven Chapel. Due to limited seating in the chapel, a livestream of the funeral service will be available on the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Facebook Page on the day and time of the service. A link will be provided below.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 1825 Barrett Lakes Boulevard, Suite 280, Kennesaw, GA 30144, www.cancer.org



Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Carlos by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com



Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.

