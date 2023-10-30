SENIOR, Veda
Age 74, from Fayetteville, GA, passed on October 26, 2023. The services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
SENIOR, Veda
Age 74, from Fayetteville, GA, passed on October 26, 2023. The services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. Griner Funeral Home
186 Highway 279
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral