Obituaries

Senior, Veda

File photo
File photo
Oct 30, 2023

SENIOR, Veda

Age 74, from Fayetteville, GA, passed on October 26, 2023. The services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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