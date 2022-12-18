SELMAN, Walter B.



Walter B Selman, born February 8, 1941 in Rome, Georgia, passed away December 14, 2022.



He graduated from Darlington School Class of '59, attended Washington, Lee University, and the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Chi Phi fraternity.



He is survived by his wife Susanne Bishop Selman, married 53 years; and his daughter, Suzanne Creighton Selman, an Atlanta artist with Soho Myriad; and his older sister, Mary Ellen Wimbish.



He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Olyra Selman; and his older brother, Thomas H Selman, Jr of Rome, Georgia.



Walter was formerly with the Polaroid Corporation, and was Vice President of Nalley Chevrolet Leasing division for many years.



He was an avid tennis player at Bitsey Grant Tennis Center, where he formed many friendships.



He and his wife Susanne enjoyed foreign and domestic travel for many years.



He was a great father and husband, and will be missed always.



