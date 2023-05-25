SELMAN, Mary Jean



Mary Jean Cook Selman died peacefully on May 24, 2023. A native of Atlanta, she was born on July 26, 1937, to the late B. Frank Cook and Louise Theus Cook. Her family moved to Albany, Georgia, when she was in the third grade, and she graduated from Albany High School in the class of 1955.



Mary Jean received a degree from the University of Alabama in the College of Human Environmental Sciences in 1959, and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She was also a member of the American Association of University of Women and Cotillion Club.



A longtime member of the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, she served on the Administrative Board and volunteered at the Dogwood Shop. She enjoyed conducting tours at the Governor's Mansion during the administration of both Govenors Perdue and Deal.



Mary Jean's quiet way endeared her to her family and friends, whom she loved so much. Since she was an only child, these people were very important to her. Entertaining family and friends at their villa at St. Simons, and their house at Lake Lanier, was one of her favorite things to do. She also loved flowers, and was a longtime member of the Riverridge Garden Club, where she served as treasurer for over 25 years. Mary Jean showed her true hospitality by delivering flowers to the new babies, and new neighbors, in Carlton Woods neighborhood where she lived.



She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Benjamin Thomas Selman, Jr. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Thomas Selman, II (Susan); daughter, Mary Louise Hanlon (David); son, Frank Cook Selman; granddaughters, Elizabeth Selman Rudd (Cameron), Julia Selman Gleason (Michael), Ashley Cook Hanlon; grandson, Benjamin Locke Hanlon; and great-grandson, Parker Thomas Rudd. The family is extremely grateful for the wonderful and loving care provided by Agnes Owusu during the past 4+ years.



There will be a graveside service Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10:30 AM, at the Arlington Memorial Park, followed by a Celebration of Life reception at the home of Ben and Susan Selman. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, The Chastain Park Conservancy, or charity of choice.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com