ajc logo
X

Sellers, mildred

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SELLERS, Mildred S.

Celebration of Life Service for Mildred S. Sellers will be held Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Instate 9:00 AM. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Ivy Beyond the Wall starting at 10:00 AM; with Family Visitation starting at 10:30 AM. Interment Pole Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Tignall, GA.

She is survived sisters: Katie (Howard) Evans, Tignall, GA; Evon (Cartrell) Freeman, Tignall, GA; Sylvia Jones, Tignall, GA; Margaret (Michael) Stewart-Coleman, Knoxville, TN; Tommie Lue Walton, Tignall, GA; brothers: Allen (Sarah) Andrews, Dalton, GA; Dennis Andrews, Tignall, GA; Leroy (Cathy), Andrews, Houston, TX; William "Mo"(Juanita) Andrews, Dalton, GA; daughters: Gwendolyn (Elbert) Goode, Cincinnati, OH; Phyllis Anetia Littleton, Douglasville, GA; sons: Daniel (Keisha) Sellers, Dallas, Texas; Dr. Robert (Tabbye) Sellers, Ann Harbor, MI; Devoted; nieces: Malinda Logan, Atlanta, GA; Tena Walton, Tignall, GA; cousins: Aldine Johnson, Boston, Massachusetts; Tia Mays, Atlanta, GA; Shannon Mays, Atlanta, GA; Robyn (Braylon) Meadows, Atlanta, GA; Margaret (Levi) Willis, Knoxville, TN and a host of other nieces, nephews and grandchildren; and devoted friends Louise Adams, Gloria Felts, Rosalyn Heard, Ella Howard, Maude Jackson, Vivian Pierce and Dr. Mary Agnes Ware.

Today, Public Viewing will be held from 12 Noon - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Georgia’s Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery; more injury updates from Kirby Smart9h ago
Georgia’s Dell McGee breaks down Bulldogs’ talent at running back
Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez has manager Pineda’s confidence
2h ago
Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez impresses Atlanta United, his former team
2h ago
Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez impresses Atlanta United, his former team
2h ago
Brief scuffles slow tallying in Kenya's close election
10m ago
The Latest
Fields, Martha
2h ago
Gunnells, Joel
2h ago
Housworth, Emory
2h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top