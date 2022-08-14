SELLERS, Mildred S.



Celebration of Life Service for Mildred S. Sellers will be held Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Instate 9:00 AM. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Ivy Beyond the Wall starting at 10:00 AM; with Family Visitation starting at 10:30 AM. Interment Pole Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Tignall, GA.



She is survived sisters: Katie (Howard) Evans, Tignall, GA; Evon (Cartrell) Freeman, Tignall, GA; Sylvia Jones, Tignall, GA; Margaret (Michael) Stewart-Coleman, Knoxville, TN; Tommie Lue Walton, Tignall, GA; brothers: Allen (Sarah) Andrews, Dalton, GA; Dennis Andrews, Tignall, GA; Leroy (Cathy), Andrews, Houston, TX; William "Mo"(Juanita) Andrews, Dalton, GA; daughters: Gwendolyn (Elbert) Goode, Cincinnati, OH; Phyllis Anetia Littleton, Douglasville, GA; sons: Daniel (Keisha) Sellers, Dallas, Texas; Dr. Robert (Tabbye) Sellers, Ann Harbor, MI; Devoted; nieces: Malinda Logan, Atlanta, GA; Tena Walton, Tignall, GA; cousins: Aldine Johnson, Boston, Massachusetts; Tia Mays, Atlanta, GA; Shannon Mays, Atlanta, GA; Robyn (Braylon) Meadows, Atlanta, GA; Margaret (Levi) Willis, Knoxville, TN and a host of other nieces, nephews and grandchildren; and devoted friends Louise Adams, Gloria Felts, Rosalyn Heard, Ella Howard, Maude Jackson, Vivian Pierce and Dr. Mary Agnes Ware.



Today, Public Viewing will be held from 12 Noon - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



